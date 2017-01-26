Michael E. Lanctot – Cumberland

Michael E. Lanctot, 66, of Heroux Blvd., died peacefully, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at home, with his family by his side.

He was the beloved husband of Susan C. (Levesque) Lanctot. They were married for 27 years. Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late Edouard J. and Dorothy T. (Descoteaux) Lanctot of Woonsocket.

Michael worked as a grade foreman for construction companies in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, Class of 1968. A man of diverse interests and talents, he loved hiking and cross country skiing, gardening, and card playing. He was an avid reader, history buff. He was a family man, a man of deep faith in God, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and brother-in-law.

He is survived by his children, Christopher Lanctot and his fiancé, Sarah Rochon, of Warwick, Benjamin Lanctot and his partner, Vanessa Ferro, of Hackettstown, N.J., Jason Lanctot and his partner, Kristen Murphy, of Whitinsville, Mass., Tara Morgan and her husband, David, of Saunderstown, Matthew Lanctot and his wife, Amy, of Frederick, Md., Andrea Lanctot of Arcata, Calif. His step-children, Matthew Grochowski of Attleboro, Mass., Kelly Cohen and her husband, David, of Rumson, N.J., Jill Grochowski and her partner, Luke Soroka, of North Providence, R.I. His five grandchildren, Maya, Ava, Brooke, Shaelyn, and Graham; step-grandchildren, Kaitlin and Jaden. He is survived by six brothers, David Lanctot and his wife, Carolyn, of North Smithfield, Roger Lanctot of Providence, Peter Lanctot of Providence, Charles Lanctot and his wife, Celeste, of Woonsocket, Mark Lanctot and his wife, Jean Marie, of New Hampshire, and Edouard Lanctot and his wife, Karen, of Warwick; four sisters, Patricia Charron of Woonsocket, Mary Labante and her husband, Joseph, of Woonsocket, Jean Garoffolo and her husband, Nicholas, of Connecticut, and Ann Marie Ferriera of Cumberland. He was also the brother of the late Richard and William Lanctot.

His Funeral will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at 9 a.m., from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, R.I. Burial with Military Honors will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, R.I. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 4-8 p.m.