Doris I. (Duprey) Chaput – North Smithfield

Doris I. (Duprey) Chaput, 79, of North Smithfield, died Jan. 25, 2017, in Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket. Born in Blackstone, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Alice May (Haines) Duprey.

Doris worked for Tupperware of North Smithfield and Miller Electric of Woonsocket prior to her retirement. She loved helping animals and rescuing cats, especially her beloved white cat “Snookie.” She enjoyed boating, and going dancing on weekends at the St. James Hotel to listen to Bobby Shannon.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Chaput, and his wife, Bethany Richardson, of North Scituate; sister, Dorothy Cote, and her husband, Ray, of Ocala, Fla.; and sister-in-law, Barbara Duprey, of Blackstone, Mass. She was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur Duprey, and her step father, Thomas Fox.

Calling hours will be held Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a service at 7 p.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Burrillville Animal Shelter, 131 Clear River Dr., Harrisville, R.I., 02830.

