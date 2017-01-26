Woonsocket man pleads no contest to $18K in unemployment fraud

PROVIDENCE – A 53-year-old Woonsocket man is among three individuals who pleaded this week to unemployment insurance benefit fraud of nearly $60,000.

“We have picked up right where we left off last year in aggressively prosecuting individuals who have stolen unemployment insurance benefits, and we will continue to do so long as people continue to think they can defraud the government without getting caught,” said Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

Richard Rainville of Woonsocket, pleaded nolo contendere before Superior Court Justice Joseph Montalbano to one count of obtaining money under false pretenses for collecting more than $18,000 in unemployment insurance benefits on or about dates between Sept. 3, 2011 and Sept. 19, 2013 while he was employed at First Student Management, LLC, in Lincoln.

Rainville was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $18,705, of which $2,000 was paid on the day of the plea and the remainder at a rate of no less than $288 per month.

Two other suspects to plead no contest to unemployment fraud charges were Susan Brown, 58, of Warren, and David Donahue, 56, of East Providence.

The cases were initiated by RI DLT fraud investigators and then referred to the Rhode Island State Police where the investigations were led by Investigator Michael Douglas. Special Assistant Attorney General Carole L. McLaughlin prosecuted the cases on behalf of the Office of Attorney General.

The Office of Attorney General is assigned a prosecutor devoted exclusively to prosecuting fraud cases referred by the RI DLT involving unemployment insurance benefits fraud, workers’ compensation fraud, prevailing wage violations, and labor standards violations. The prosecutor in this position is solely responsible for screening, charging, prosecuting, tracking, and reporting case results to RI DLT and the Office of Attorney General.