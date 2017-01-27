Central Falls Police Department promotes four

CENTRAL FALLS – At a Thursday ceremony in the the Central Falls High School auditorium, Mayor James Diossa administered oaths of office to Capt. Craig Horton, Lt. Cristopher Reed, Sgt. Frank Rodriguez and Sgt. Craig Viens.

The four officers, nominated for promotions by the city's chief of police, Col. James Mendonca, and ratified by the mayor, were congratulated by friends, family members, colleagues, retirees and local elected officials. In addition to their promotional citations, proclamations were presented to the officers by the General Assembly.

Sgt. Rodriguez and Sgt. Viens, former detectives, will be assigned to the Patrol Bureau as night shift supervisors and Lt. Reed, previously the agencies accreditation manager, will command the Detective Bureau.

Capt. Horton, who has been in his current position since November, is charged with overseeing the Administrative Division consisting of staff and support personnel that develop policy and perform the ancillary functions supporting the field operations in the Central Falls Police Department. Among other responsibilities, his office oversees community policing, professional standards and training, information technology and accreditation.