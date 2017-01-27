Study paints bleak picture of McCoy Stadium site

$68 million to renovate it, says report; $78 million to replace

PAWTUCKET – The current location for McCoy Stadium “has limitations that may not exist” if the Pawtucket Red Sox move to a new home, say those behind a newly released report on the stadium’s future.

Representatives for Missouri-based Pendulum Studio II LLC have released their feasibility analysis on Pawtucket’s Triple A stadium, and the picture it paints is not a pretty one for Pawtucket's beloved ballpark.

The total price tag for the most expensive option, building a new reconfigured stadium and creating a “development pad” and associated “parking structure” next to it, would exceed $90 million, states the report.

The study finds very limited economic benefits to both the city and state from rebuilding or renovating at the existing site, and predicts just modest attendance growth if the stadium stays where it is.

Though owner and Principal Jonathan O’Neil Cole and his team aren’t officially advising PawSox owners to move the team elsewhere, their report gives plenty of insight on why team officials are looking into building a new stadium at the Apex Department Store site in downtown Pawtucket.

The existing stadium is “far removed” from existing economic development efforts in Pawtucket’s downtown area, states the study, including the future new Pawtucket train station.

“It is unclear how McCoy Stadium fits in to the ‘big picture’ being so far removed from the riverfront, which as indicated on previous pages seems to be ground zero for the redevelopment efforts,” it reads. “This leads us to believe that if redevelopment were to be seriously considered on the McCoy Stadium site, efforts would need to be aggressively focused toward strengthening the link to downtown. Major infrastructure improvements on Division Street seems to be the most sensible play.”

But questioned by a Breeze reporter about what could realistically be done to link the existing site to the downtown, Cole could not offer specifics on how that link to the downtown might be created. He acknowledged that it would be a significant challenge given all of the existing development in a densely populated area.

The study, which focuses on McCoy and no other sites, presents three options:

• To address existing deficiencies in the stadium only, at a cost of $35 million. The primary problem is with water infiltration from leaky roofs, which will lead to the continued deterioration of the facility.

• To implement a $68 million “renovation concept,” or major renovation of the structure and rearranging the site to address pedestrian flow while dedicating appropriate spaces for different uses.

• Or to tear down McCoy and build a whole new stadium at the site, at a cost of $78 million. Unlike the renovation concept, where there is no redevelopment potential around the stadium, according to the report, realigning the stadium with third base along Division Street would allow the implementation of a structured parking

Cole told The Breeze in a conference call Thursday evening that the $78 million would not include the development pad and parking structure needed if the stadium site is going to be converted into more of a destination. Adding those amenities would likely cost another $15-$16 million, he said.

The conceptual plans for a new park at the site include seating above a “Green Monster” or scoreboard in right field, a tribute to Fenway Park.

There is no room at all on the site to create new investment opportunities if team officials decided to renovate the existing structure, states the report. A neighborhood with apartment buildings, a school and trucking facility all limit development potential in the Columbus Avenue/Division Street neighborhood, it states.

The study, commissioned last year through a joint effort of the PawSox, state and city of Pawtucket for $105,000, makes it clear that the McCoy site would never become the kind of profit center team officials might be looking for even if taxpayers put millions of dollars into it.

“Even with these changes and improvements, the McCoy Stadium site limitations will remain unchanged and in all likelihood not provide an opportunity to attract private investment and development,” it states. In (expert B & D Venues) independent and professional opinion, it is highly unlikely that a typical goal of a public investment of this nature – to generate a significant return on that investment driven by ancillary development around a new stadium – will ever be realized at this site.”

Some of the good news for the city from the study is that Pawtucket is ranked seventh among all minor league facilities under a market analysis that factors in populations within a 30-minute drive, household incomes, and retail spending.

The bad news for the site is that it doesn’t have the amenities that experts are saying modern baseball facilities need to attract today’s consumers.

“You will find that across the board the common thread amongst all cited examples is diversity in offerings and amenities,” states the report. You may recall from previous sections of this report it was stated that “baseball is a family affair,” which means that we can’t expect a family of five to sit in their ticketed seats the entire game and not move.

“In contrast to that notion, ‘competitive’ facilities have created destinations and zones that encourage circulation from one end of the concourse to the opposite end throughout the game,” it adds.

According to Cole, he and his colleagues found plenty of nostalgia surrounding the old ballpark. There study both recognized that history but also focused on "pioneering a new era" of entertainment, fan amenities, and a family-friendly atmosphere. Openness and entertainment are the most desirable traits in modern stadiums, he said. To make McCoy a viable location in a new era, "things need to be done," he said.

A spokesman for the Pawtucket Red Sox declined comment on the report Thursday. Mayor Donald Grebien issued a statement emphasizing the partnership that interested parties have formed.

“The city, state, and PawSox have formed a strong partnership to determine the infrastructure needs and economic potential of McCoy,” he said. “I would like to thank Jonathan O’Neil Cole and his team for their extensive analysis. The city has a long history with and commitment to the PawSox, a team that is woven into the fabric of our community.

“I’m excited that the report is now complete. I look forward to diving into the details of the report and how it fits into the long-term vision for the city and the state,” he added. “I am committed to maintaining the affordable family-friendly brand of PawSox baseball in Pawtucket. The conversations between the city, state and team will continue.”

Grebien told The Breeze he doesn’t believe the parties are at the point where they’re going to give up on the McCoy Stadium site, despite a study emphasizing the challenges of keeping the franchise there.

The mayor said there are many factors to balance, including the emotional ties to the 75-year-old stadium and its baseball history and the willingness of state and local taxpayers to help pay for

Cole acknowledged the “emotional side” of the equation, the connection people have to the stadium and its players, and it’s a challenge to balance that with making recommendations on efficiency and economic sustainability.

Cole told The Breeze that his company would be willing to analyze any other sites for a stadium, as requested by the team, but said no one has asked for that to be done as of yet.