Police save residents from apparent arson fire

CENTRAL FALLS – Police are being hailed for saving seven residents from a fire that was apparently started intentionally on Earle Street.

At around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Officer Yomaira Rodriguez was patrolling the area of Earle Street near Crossman Street when she noticed the home at 137 Earle St. was on fire. She immediately notified officers in the area of the situation and Sgt. Derrick Levasseur and Officer Bari Cameron arrived within seconds.

Due to the severity of the situation and time being of the essence, all three officers entered the burning building to search for occupants. Levasseur and Cameron entered the first floor apartment and found a husband, wife and their 3-year-old son. The family was asleep in bed together and their room was already filled with smoke. All three were safely removed from the apartment. Rodriguez responded to the second floor apartment and found three adult females and one adult male who were also sleeping and had no idea that their apartment was filling with smoke until Rodriguez arrived.

"It is believed if the residents had not been removed by the officers when they were, the carbon monoxide would have incapacitated them," states a release.

There is evidence that suggests the fire was deliberately set, say police, and the department’s efforts are now focused on finding the cause. Members of the Detective Bureau are currently working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Central Falls Fire Department to fully investigate the incident. The arson is an open investigation, so no further information about the specifics of the crime can be given at this time.