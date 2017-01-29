William F. Wedekind – Cumberland

William F. Wedekind, 95, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 26, at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa E. (Sbardella) Wedekind.

Born in Hanover, Germany, a son of the late William G. and Bertha (Klemme) Wedekind, he had lived in Cumberland for the past 48 years.

Mr. Wedekind was an industrial engineer at the former Washburn Wire Company, the former Collyer Insulated Wire Company, ACS and Englehard Precious Metals before retiring. He was a graduate of New York City College.

He was a World War II Army veteran. He was a communicant of Historic St. Joseph’s Church, Cumberland.

He is survived by two daughters, Virginia M. Lindgren and her husband, Mark, and Theresa M. Wedekind, all of Cumberland; two sons, William J. Wedekind and his wife, Beth, of Millersville, Md., and Robert J. Wedekind and his wife, Cindy, of Riverside; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was the grandfather of the late Michael Wedekind.

His funeral will be held Tuesday, January 31 at 8:45 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Historic St. Joseph’s Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Cumberland.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call Monday 5-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Historic St. Joseph’s Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904-9826 would be appreciated.

For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.