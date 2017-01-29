Mary I. Gorman – North Providence

Gorman, Mary I. “May” (Vigneau), 96, of North Providence, passed away at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital on Thursday, January 26, 2017. She was the beloved wife of the late John W. Gorman, Jr. Born in North Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bella (Dutil) Vigneau.

May was a popular entertainer in and around the Rhode Island area for many years, and always maintained a very loyal following. She appeared at many different venues throughout her illustrious career including Big Band. She sang, and accompanied herself on piano, where she had her own radio program in the 1930s on WJAR, which was entitled ‘The Girl With A Thousand Love Songs.’ In her later years, she especially enjoyed performing with her son, John.

The profound love she had for her son and daughter will be everlasting. She truly was a talented, extraordinary woman who will be sadly missed but joyfully remembered.

She was the cherished mother of Janice A. Crowley (James) and her son John W. Gorman, III with whom she lived.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 10:15 a.m. from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth St., North Providence. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Calling hours will be Monday 4-7 p.m.

Flowers are welcomed or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.