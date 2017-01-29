Smithfield police reporting widespread break-ins

SMITHFIELD – Police are urging Smithfield residents to take precautions as thieves continue to plunder unlocked cars across town.

"As a reminder, always lock your cars and remove valuables from view," said police.

Some residents are saying they installed security cameras in response to the continuing break-ins. Other towns, like Cumberland, are also experiencing an uptick in thefts from unlocked cars.

One Smithfield resident, who lives on Crest Circle off Route 7, said that three cars were ransacked in his neighborhood. Oddly, the thieves stole only spare change and left more expensive items, he said.

Anyone with information about who is responsible for the break-ins should call 401-231-2500.