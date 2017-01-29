Hubert P. Gelinas – Woonsocket

Hubert P. Gelinas, 90, of Woonsocket, died peacefully with his family by his side Saturday, January 28, 2017, at Landmark Medical Center. He was the loving husband of the late Muriel T. (Ethier) Gelinas. They were married in June of 1948 and shared over 63 wonderful years together until her passing in November of 2011.

Born and raised in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Alcida and Corona (Hamel) Gelinas. He was a resident of the city for most of his life. Mr. & Mrs. Gelinas also lived Bellingham for many years and later in Port Richey, Fla., for 12 years before returning to Woonsocket.

Mr. Gelinas served in the U. S. Army during WWII in the European Theatre.

He was employed as a carpenter for several local builders in the area. He later worked for Tupperware for many years before retiring.

Mr. Gelinas was a comminciant of Precious Blood Parish and a member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge # 850 in Woonsocket. A man of many talents Hubert was very musical and a gifted player of the piano and organ. He was a history buff and accomplished painter. In his later years he took up sculpture, particularly stone sculpture. He also built stone walls and various stone works. Along with his wife, Muriel, Hubert was a skilled dancer and learned various forms of dance under the famous dance instructor Arthur Murray.

Along with a group of other local veterans, Hubert was awarded his high school diploma in recognition of their cutting their formal education short to serve their country during WWII. Hubert will be remembered as a friendly, outgoing and sociable man.

He is survived by a daughter Alma A. Check and her husband, Thomas, of North Smithfield and his grandchildren Peter Robidoux, Neil Gelinas, Mary Lou Lindgren, Laura Gelinas, Christopher and Stephanie Morin, many great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families.

He was the father of the late Donald L. Gelinas and brother of the late Leo and Oscar Gelinas and his late sisters Jeannette, Henrietta and Doris. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Sr. Carmel Ethier, RJM, of Plainville, Mass., and Irene Gelinas of Mashpee, Mass., and his dear and close friend of many years, Armand R. Frechette of Woonsocket.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m., in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Avenue, Woonsocket. Burial with military honors will follow in Precious Blood Cemetery, Woonsocket. Visiting hours are Thursday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., prior to Mass, in the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.

www.menardfuneralhome.com