Lorraine Bouvier – Blackstone

Lorraine Bouvier of Foxbrook Manor, Blackstone, passed away peacefully after a long illness in LMC at the age of 89 on Jan. 26 with her loving family at her side.

Born in Woonsocket, she worked in various textile and rubber mills.

She was married to the late Eldege Bouvier. They lived in Connecticut in the late 50's before returning to Woonsocket, where Mrs. Bouvier lived most of her life as a homemaker before settling in Blackstone since the mid 80s.

She is survived by four sons, Dennis Bouvier from Blackstone, David Bouvier from Woonsocket, Mark Bouvier from Ocala, Fla., and Roger Bouvier from Woonsocket as well as eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Mrs. Bouvier enjoyed crocheting up until the end of her days, and often donated work to help raise funds for the Blackstone Senior Center. She also very much enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

As per her wishes, funeral arrangements will be private.

Donations in her name may be made to St Jude's Children Research Center or Blackstone Senior Center. Kubaskafuneralhome.com.