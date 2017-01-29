VIDEO: Raimondo responds to Trump's order on refugees

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina Raimondo, speaking during a rally at the Rhode Island Statehouse Sunday afternoon, slammed an executive order from President Trump by declaring that "our diversity is our greatest strength."

Trump's order bars Syrian refugees indefinitely, prevents all refugees from entering the United States for 120 days, and blocks citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country for 90 days.

Watch Raimondo speak below.