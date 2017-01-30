Man killed in Foster car crash

FOSTER – A Massachusetts man has died following a three-car crash on Route 101 in Foster.

Members of the Foster Police Department and the Rhode Island State Police responded to the crash at around 1:36 p.m. on Sunday.

The investigation revealed that a Ford Focus operated by James Beattie, age 39, of Reynolds Street, Danielson, Conn., was traveling west on Route 101 when it passed the intersection of Boss Road and Pray Hill Road. His vehicle swerved into the eastbound lane of travel and struck a Dodge Avenger, operated by Orlando Colon, age 40, of Plimpton Street, Southbridge, Mass. A third vehicle, a Toyota Scion operated by William Greenleaf, age 26, of Horse Hill Road, Danielson, Conn., was traveling behind Colon and was struck by the Dodge Avenger as it rotated off of its initial impact with the Ford Focus.

Colon was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Beattie and his passenger, Kristina Arnone, age 38, of Farnum Road, Warwick, were also transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. Greenleaf and his passenger, Amber Blinkhorn, age 21, of Woodland Road, Moosup, Conn., were also transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Five rescues from Foster, Scituate, and Smithfield responded to transport the occupants of the vehicles to Rhode Island Hospital.

The roadway remained closed for approximately two hours with the assistance of members from the Glocester Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.