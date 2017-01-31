College news

Brenden Knight of Pawtucket, a member of the Class of 2016, received the Mary Whiton Calkins Award in Psychology at Assumption College’s annual Honors Convocation.

Isaac Bryden graduated from Bob Jones University with a bachelor’s degree in Biblical counseling. He was also named to the spring semester president’s list.

Melinda Baptista of Pawtucket was named to the dean’s list at Simmons College in Boston.

Samantha Jade Angulo and Elizabeth Ashley Coen, of Pawtucket, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at University of New Haven

Tyler Costa, Hayley Dunne and Tusneem Janoudi, all of Pawtucket, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Emmanuel College.