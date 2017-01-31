Daughters of the American Revolution donate to Baldwin School

1/31/2017

Members of the Pawtucket Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution donated items to Baldwin Elementary School. From left are Anne Harrigan, of the Pawtucket chapter, Brenda Machado, chapter regent, Ashley Farrell, Maria Raspallo, and Helene Dion-Dufresne, all kindergarten teachers at Baldwin, Elizabeth Alfonzo, division chair for the Rhode Island DAR, Elaine Paquette, and Denise LaPrade, both of the Pawtucket chapter.

PAWTUCKET – A new program created by the Daughters of the American Revolution encourages members of local chapters to support education on an individual classroom level, either through volunteering or donating money.

The Pawtucket chapter of the group donated boxes of supplies to the kindergarten classrooms at the Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School in Pawtucket. Storybooks, geometric math shapes, paints, wooden play vehicles and play center toys were donated, along with posters for Constitution Week (created by the DAR) and a few American flags.

As members purchased the items, they learned that Agnes Snow, a late chapter member, was one of the original kindergarten teachers at Baldwin School when the school first opened back in 1963. Snow’s daughters, also chapter members, made a donation in their mother’s honor toward the purchase of supplies.

To learn more about the DAR or to become a member, email Chapter Regent Brenda Machado at DARpawtucket@hotmail.com .