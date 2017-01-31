Daughters of the American Revolution donate to Baldwin School

PAWTUCKET – A new program created by the Daughters of the American Revolution encourages members of local chapters to support education on an individual classroom level, either through volunteering or donating money.

The Pawtucket chapter of the group donated boxes of supplies to the kindergarten classrooms at the Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School in Pawtucket. Storybooks, geometric math shapes, paints, wooden play vehicles and play center toys were donated, along with posters for Constitution Week (created by the DAR) and a few American flags.

As members purchased the items, they learned that Agnes Snow, a late chapter member, was one of the original kindergarten teachers at Baldwin School when the school first opened back in 1963. Snow’s daughters, also chapter members, made a donation in their mother’s honor toward the purchase of supplies.

To learn more about the DAR or to become a member, email Chapter Regent Brenda Machado at DARpawtucket@hotmail.com .