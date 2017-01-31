Pawtucket Soup Kitchen announces board members

PAWTUCKET – The following people were elected to serve as officers of the board for the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen on Jan. 21:

• Chief George Kelley III, president

• Joseph Keough, vice president

• Mary Turillo, secretary

• Monica Silva, treasurer

• And Michael Reis, assistant treasurer

At-large board members are as follows: Mary Bray, Raymond Gannon, Laureen Grebien, Patricia Martinez, Maj. Arthur Martins, Larry Monastesse, and Michael Tamburro.

“We wish them well as they assume their responsibilities and welcome the talents and skills they bring to the board,” said the organization in a release.

This year marks the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen’s 25th year of service to the community. The Soup Kitchen, which is located at 195 Walcott St. in Pawtucket, was founded in 1992 by the late Ernie Marot.