Police arrest Pawtucket graffiti artist for vandalism incidents

CENTRAL FALLS – Police have arrested a Pawtucket graffiti artist they say is responsible for a string of vandalism incidents in Central Falls and elsewhere. Christopher Guzman, 20, faces a number of charges.

On Jan. 27, at around 1 a.m., members of the patrol bureau were dispatched to School Street in Central Falls for a vandalism report. While one officer was taking a report for graffiti, other officers in the area discovered a building with what appeared to be some fresh spray paint that looked similar to what they were investigating on School Street. Realizing the paint appeared wet and fresh, and that the suspect might still be in the area, the officers began to canvass the surrounding streets.

An officer on a nearby road discovered a white box truck with what appeared to be fresh graffiti on its side. The officer saw a person crouched in front of the rear tires under the truck. As the suspect was ordered to reveal himself, he fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, officers arrested the suspect, identified as Guzman.

Guzman had traces of paint visible all over his hands and clothing that was consistent with the colors that were spray-painted on the truck and buildings. After questioning by members of the detective bureau, he confessed to the graffiti in Central Falls and other communities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

He was arraigned in Providence District Court Friday on nine counts of vandalism/malicious injury to property along with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was released on $5,000 Surety bail.

Guzman faces possible additional charges of vandalism based on numerous reports of similar graffiti discovered by local property owners in the area.