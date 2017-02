Senior Center offers art appreciation program Friday

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will hold an art appreciation program this Friday, Feb. 3, at 12:30 p.m.

Toba Weintraub, an art educator, will be the guest speaker. Light refreshments will also be served. This program is free and open to people 55 and older. Call 401-728-7582.