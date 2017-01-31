SRA girls’ track team places second in Div. II-Sullivan championship meet

PROVIDENCE – The St. Raphael Academy girls’ indoor track and field team followed up one of its best dual-meet seasons in team history by grabbing second place at the Division II-Sullivan championship meet on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.

The Saints, who went 9-1 for their first nine-win season in team history, scored 69 points, just six more than third-place Lincoln. As expected, Westerly, which was unbeaten during the dual-meet season, took first place with 118 points.

Leading the way for the Saints was Ashley Bullen, who scored 16 points by finishing second in the high jump (4-10), third in the long jump (14-11.5), and fifth in the 55-meter dash, and Haley Howarth, who placed second in the 600 (1:47.70) and fourth in the 1,000 (3:23.98).

Bullen and Howarth were also among the athletes that helped the Saints take second place in the 4x400 relay, third in the 4x200, and fourth in the 4x800. SRA also saw Cameile Keith place second in the long jump (16-3.5) and Noelani Noel finish fourth in the 600 (1:50.65).

In the boys’ Northern Division meet, the Saints, who went 7-2 during the dual-meet campaign for their first seven-win season in seven years, took third place out of 10 teams by scoring 73 points.

Shea produced 21 points to finish in a tie for seventh place with Mount Saint Charles.

The Saints were led by Alvin Johnson, who placed second in the 55-meter dash in 6.80 seconds and helped the 4x200 relay team grab another runner-up finish in 1:35.97.

Ben Bradley (1:33.96) and Bryce Gillis (1:34.57) also went 3-4 in the 600 for the Saints, and Pat Bullen and freshman Nasavell Medeiros suppled third and fourth places, as Bullen took third in the 55-meter hurdles (8.6) and fourth in the high jump (5-8), and Medeiros was third in the 1,000 (2:57.51) and fourth in the 1,500 (4:38.26).

SRA also received a third place from its 4x800 relay team and fourth places from Manee Castillo (long jump, 20-5) and Bryan Torres (55-meter dash, 6.93 seconds).

Helton Delgado delivered the Raiders’ best finish with his second place in the 600 (1:29.77), and the Raiders also saw their 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams finish fourth.