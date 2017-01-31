State Police handle 55 accidents during snow

Troopers with the Rhode Island State Police say they responded to 55 accidents across the state between the hours of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

There were no major injures reported in any of the accidents, said police. The collisions were blamed on snow that accumulated to two or three inches across most of the state.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution during wintery weather conditions.