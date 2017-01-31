Still perfect: Raiders surge past Mariners in battle of unbeatens

Boys’ basketball team zooms to 11-0 in D-II

PAWTUCKET – The only two unbeaten boys’ basketball teams that remained in Division II squared off last Friday night in a back-and-forth showdown at Shea High, and when the dust settled, the host Raiders grabbed the lead with two minutes left and held on for a 75-68 victory over Narragansett.

The Raiders improved to 11-0, while the Mariners headed back to South County with an 11-1 mark.

“Hey, 11-0 is a good thing,” Shea head coach Matt Pita said. “It was a good basketball game, but we found a way to win.”

The Mariners held a 31-27 lead going into halftime, but the Raiders erased that deficit in the second half by scoring the first six points, thanks to a steal by Erickson Bans that was followed by back-to-back thefts by Gerald Soe.

The Raiders held onto their lead until the Mariners, showing why they were an undefeated team, came right back to reclaimed the lead, 55-54, with six minutes to go.

Both teams continued to battle for the lead. With 3:04 to play, Narragansett’s London Sudduth hit a three-pointer to put his team up, 65-62, but Malik Muhammed-Hester, who had a terrific night for Shea, got the Raiders back to within one when he put back an offensive rebound. Yanique Duarte then bumped the ball away from Colin Cameron and found Bans for the basket, and Shea again had the lead.

“We punched them and they came back and punched us,” Pita said.

Duarte then followed with a jumper, and Bans followed that by scoring off an offensive rebound to make it a 70-65 game. And things went from bad to worse for Narragansett because Duarte was soon fouled by Sudduth, who led the Mariners with 19 points, but had to exit the game because he committed his fifth foul.

In the second half, despite their fast start, the Raiders found themselves in foul trouble. With 10:25 to play and Shea holding a 49-41 lead, Abdul Ajia was called for his fourth foul and went to the bench, and shortly later, Bans was called for his third, and Jordan Lodge committed his fourth foul and also headed to the bench.

With just over five minutes remaining, Ajia went back in, but while the Raiders were dealing with their foul issues, they got contributions from Ruben Delgado, Soe, and Muhammed-Hester, who ended up with 22 points and 16 boards.

“Malik had a great game,” Pita added. “He played 32 minutes, the full game. And it may not show in the books, but Yanique played a great game too, offensively and defensively.”

The Raiders, who didn’t have anyone foul out, also received 22 points from Bans and 19 from Ajia, who also played well on the boards.

“We won on second-chance baskets,” Pita said. “We were relentless on the glass.”

The Raiders, who visited West Warwick on Tuesday night, will host Pilgrim on Thursday at 7 p.m.