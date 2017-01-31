Veterans affairs representative available Thursday

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will host a representative from the Rhode Island Division of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs this Thursday, Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The program, which provides veteran’s benefits counseling, is held on the first Thursday of every other month.

Jack Ryan, a veteran service representative, will be available by appointment to explain the many benefits available to veterans and their spouses and/or dependents. To make a confidential appointment, call 401-728-7582 or visit the center’s second-floor office.