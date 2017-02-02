Robert E. Whaley Jr. – Cumberland

Robert E. Whaley Jr., 67, of Cumberland, died January 30, 2017. He was the husband of the late May H. “Sue” (Jenkins) Whaley.

Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Margaret (Nicolette) Whaley.

Mr. Whaley had been employed as an automobile mechanic for Smithfield Dodge until his retirement.

He is survived by his brother, John Whaley of Lincoln and nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Albert Whaley.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln, immediately followed by a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Curran Road, Cumberland.

Guestbook at www.LincolnFuneralHome.org .