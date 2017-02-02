Police seeking any leads on missing N. Providence teen

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Police are asking the public to help them find a 15-year-old North Providence High School student who's been missing since Tuesday.

Kerry Francis was last seen in Brockton, Mass. by a taxi-cab driver. The driver said he dropped her off in the area of Track Street. She left her cell phone inside the cab and fled the area without paying the bill. A note was found in Kerry’s bedroom showing she intended to harm herself. The missing teen does not have any relatives who live in Massachusetts.

Francis stands five feet, six inches tall, has a slim build, blond/strawberry blond hair to the shoulders, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing glasses, a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Love” across the chest in pink letters. She also has several scars on both of her arms.

Capt. Michael Paiva said that the scars are from past incidents where Francis tried to harm herself. Her parents called police around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday and police immediately issued a missing person report, he said.

Anyone with information about Francis should call the North Providence Police Department at 401-231-4533.