Gary E. Potter – Smithfield

Gary E. Potter, 66, of Bayberry Road, Smithfield, died Monday, January 30, 2017, at Fatima Hospital in North Providence.

Born in Providence, R.I., he was a son of the late George E. and Ursula E. (McIntyre) Potter. He had been a lifelong resident of Smithfield. He was a charter member of the Smithfield Elks, BPOE 2359. He was also a Tribal Member of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

Gary was the former owner of George’s Lounge in Harmony.

Gary is survived by his son: Jason Brown and his wife, Lori, of Cranston; his granddaughter, Allison; his brothers Robert and Kevin Potter, both of Greenville. He also leaves Deb Sumner of Ft. Myers, Fla.

A visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.