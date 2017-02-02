Police arrest man for real drugs, fake guns

PAWTUCKET – Police say they've arrested a Gooding Street resident for running a drug operation out of his third-floor apartment.

On Feb. 2, the Pawtucket Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted a court-ordered search of 39 Gooding St. targeting the illegal distribution of narcotics. They found and seized 2.06 grams of cocaine, 5.4 grams of marijuana, various packaging materials and two BB guns during the course of the search.

Kevin Goncalves was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, distribution/manufacturing of narcotics in/or near a school zone (Winters Elementary), and possession of a dangerous weapon while committing a crime of violence.