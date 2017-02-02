Muriel D. Taft – Woonsocket

Muriel D. (St. George) Taft, 68, of Clinton St., Kennedy Manor, died Tuesday, January 31, 2017, in Landmark Medical Center with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard W. Taft.

Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Theodore and Alice St. George. Muriel worked as a Winder and Supervisor for Crimptex.

She was a member of the Kennedy Manor Social Club and the former President of the St. Germain Manor Social Club. Richard and Muriel were named Man and Woman of the year for St. Germain Manor 2003. Muriel enjoyed trips to Foxwoods and Twin River Casinos, family outings at Colt State Park, and Riding around the city on her scooter in the warm weather.

Muriel is survived by her three children, Paul Belisle of Woonsocket, Gil and his wife, Lisa Belisle, of Millville, Mass., and Brian and his wife, Lisa Taft, of Woonsocket. She is also survived by her four step children; Richard W. Taft Jr., Marc G. Taft and Kevin Taft all of Maine and Michael A. Taft of Florida; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Muriel was also the life-long friend and sister-in-law of Shirley A. Taft. She was the sister of the late Jeannette St. George. She is also survived by her trusting and loving canine companion, Dutchess.

A Funeral Home Service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at 7 p.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home,1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I.. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass., at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Muriel’s memory would be appreciated.

sdipardomcfh.com