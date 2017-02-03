Edythe L. Anthony – Smithfield

Edythe L. Anthony, 64, of Smithfield, died Jan. 27, 2017, at Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of Eric C. Sjoblom of Smithfield. Born in Portsmouth, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Muriel (Pierce ) Anthony.

Edythe was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society in 1973, graduated from Wellesley College in 1974 with a BA in Biological Sciences, and completed her Master's (1976) and Doctorate (1982) in Biology at Boston University. She then joined the Tufts University School of Medicine as a postdoctoral fellow with specific studies of the little brown bat and summer flounder.

Dr. Anthony was appointed Assistant Professor of Biology at Rhode Island College in 1984, granted tenure and promoted to Associate Professor in 1988, and received the rank of full Professor in 1995. She possessed a deep commitment to teaching biology and to mentoring undergraduate and graduate student research. Her skill in teaching Human Anatomy, Human Physiology, Histology, Biology Senior Seminar, and Mammalian Endocrinology was reflected in the student evaluation scores and comments. Professor Anthony's Human Physiology course was voted as "The Best Class at RIC" in 2012.

Professor Anthony served as Chair of the Biology Department from 2002 to 2008, was named the Mary Tucker Thorpe Professor (1989-1990), and received the Paul Maixner Award for Excellence and Creativity in College Teaching in 1998. She was also a member of Sigma Xi Scientific Research Honor Society. She served as Associate Dean of Faculty of Arts and Sciences from 2009 to present, and was an effective member of numerous department and college committees and task forces.

Edythe enjoyed sailing, hiking, bird-watching, and square dancing. She was a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club, Edgewood Yacht Club and the Swinging Squares Square Dance Club.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. in St. Mark Lutheran Church, 871 Harris Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, R.I. 02842.

www.holtfuneralhome.com