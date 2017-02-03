Glocester man charged with possession of marijuana

GLOCESTER — One Glocester, R.I. man was taken into custody this morning after members of the Glocester Police Department executed a court authorized search warrant. The male subject taken into custody is identified as David A, Smith, age 32 years old, of 1653 Snake Hill Road, Glocester, R.I.

Smith was taken into custody after members of the Glocester Police Department received information that he was illegally cultivating marijuana and manufacturing cannabis extracts.

The Glocester Police Department prepared a search warrant for the residence. This warrant was reviewed by a judge of the District Court and signed.

Once at the residence police found a large quantity of marijuana in the basement of the dwelling. Police seized 49 marijuana plants, approx.: 7 pounds of processed marijuana, LSD and cannabis extract, known on the street as, “Shatter”.

Smith appeared in 3rd District Court and was charged with the following: Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Manufacture & Deliver, Possession of Marijuana 1-5 Kilo, Possession of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and Possession with the Intent to Manufacture & Deliver Tetrahydrocannabimols. All charges are felonies and a plea of not guilty was entered.