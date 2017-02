Drinking up at the R.I. Brew Fest

PAWTUCKET – Area beer lovers once again descended on the city for the Rhode Island Brew Fest last Saturday. Both sessions sold out in record time. Pawtucket has become the craft beer capital of Rhode Island, with Foolproof Brewing, the Crooked Current Brewery, the Bucket Brewery, the Isle Brewers Guild, Narragansett Beer, and Newburyport Brewing Company all now operating there.