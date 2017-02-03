Pawtucket woman indicted for arson fire that killed dog

PROVIDENCE – The Providence County Grand Jury has indicted Sherry Knight, 35, of 87 Centre St., Pawtucket, on charges that she deliberately set a fire that killed a dog in Providence two years ago.

The indictment charges Knight with one count of first-degree arson, one count of breaking and entering, and one count of malicious injury to or killing of an animal, states a release from the Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General. It is alleged that on Feb. 6, 2015, Knight broke into the first floor apartment at 7-9 Elder St., Providence, and set fire to it. A dog inside the home was killed as a result of the fire.

The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation. Knight is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on Feb. 22.