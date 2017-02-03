Bill Belisle makes history, reaches 1,000 wins

SMITHFIELD – Legendary Mount Saint Charles boys' hockey coach Bill Belisle has won his 1,000th game, making him the winningest coach in high school hockey history.

The Manville resident reached the incredible milestone with a 9-2 win over Smithfield High at the Smithfield Municipal Rink Friday night. The win has even more significance because it draws the Mounties closer to Smithfield in the division.

Belisle is pictured here celebrating the big win with his team.

(Breeze photo by Tom Ward)