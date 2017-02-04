Raymond J. Couturier – Cumberland

Raymond J. Couturier, 57, of Cumberland, died January 26, 2017.

Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of Eileen (Bradley) Cumberland and the late Phil R. Couturier.

Mr. Couturier was employed as a dispatcher for REEB Millwork Corporation for many years.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his brother John Couturier of Cumberland and numerous cousins.

A graveside prayer service was held on Friday, February 3, 2017, at 11 a.m., in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Curran Road, Cumberland.

