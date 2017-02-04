Ralph Catuogno – Smithfield

Ralph Catuogno, 86, of Smithfield, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of the late Olive (Wilson) Catuogno. They had been married for 59 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Elia and Restituta (DeSiano) Catuogno. Ralph had lived in Smithfield for the past 50 years.

Ralph graduated from Central High School, where he was an outstanding student-athlete. He received a B.S. in Chemistry from the College of the Holy Cross. Ralph was a pharmaceutical chemist and a pioneer in the research and development of cardiac medications. He is a Veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War.

Ralph was a major catalyst in the development of youth programs in the State of Rhode Island, especially in the advancement of women’s sports. He was a basketball official for high school and college for 60+ years. At the collegiate level, Ralph served as the Official Timer for Brown University, Bryant University and Providence College. For his strong devotion and accomplishments, he was bestowed with numerous accolades, such as being inducted into the Rhode Island Interscholastic Hall of Fame, the Order of Sons of Italy Hall of Fame, the Smithfield Heritage Hall of Fame, the Rhode Island Coaches High School Football Hall of Fame, and the New England Basketball Hall of Fame.Ralph was also the Past President and Commissioner of the Rhode Island Basketball Officials Association.

Numerous scholarships in his name have benefitted many young scholar-athletes throughout the state. He served for 40 years as the Volunteer Director of Girls and Boys Basketball Leagues for the Smithfield Recreation Department, and was one of the founders of their summer basketball program. The town of Smithfield honored Ralph by proclaiming April 6, 1979, as “Ralph Catuogno Day,” and the basketball courts at Anna M. McCabe School were dedicated in his name.

Ralph is survived by his daughters, Marilyn Harrington, of Smithfield, Carolyn Cancelliere, of Smithfield, Sandra Rego and her husband, Michael, of Coventry, Dr. Linda Nield and her husband, Timothy, of Morgantown, W.V., Lori and Leslie Catuogno of Smithfield, as well as his grandchildren, Adam, Michael, Joshua, Olivia and Timothy. He was the father of the late Ralph M. Catuogno and the father-in-law of the late Steven Cancelliere. He was also the brother of Dr. Anthony Catuogno of Newport, and the late Teresa and Marie Catuogno.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 9, at 9:30 a.m., in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Smithfield. Visitation will be held Wednesday February 8, 4-7 p.m., in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial with Military Honors will be held in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Cranston.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Ralph Catuogno Scholarships, made payable to RIBGBO and mailed to John Coletti, 311 Doric Avenue, Cranston, RI 02910.

