Alleged Pawtucket Armory scammer faces new charges

PAWTUCKET – North Providence resident and former Pawtucket Armory event manager Stephanie Walsh has been charged with another count of obtaining money under false pretenses after another alleged victim filed a complaint against her on Feb. 2. She now faces four separate charges of obtaining money under false pretenses.

Pawtucket Maj. Tina Goncalves said another victim came forward to say they were the victim of alleged Walsh's scam, saying they paid Walsh money to book the Armory for an event but she never secured the Exchange Street facility for the event.

To date, the owner of the event center has not gone forward with an embezzlement charge, even after the detectives attempts to reach them, said Goncalves.

On Feb. 2, police took custody of Walsh, of 181 Friendship St., North Providence, from the North Providence Police Department. The Pawtucket Police Detective Division had an outstanding arrest warrant for Walsh for four counts of obtaining money under false pretenses and one count of embezzlement and fraudulent conversion of funds more than $100.

In October of 2016, the Pawtucket Police Department began receiving several complaints about Walsh. The complainants stated that they had booked separate events at the Pawtucket Armory, 172 Exchange St., with Walsh over the course of several months but had learned that Walsh had not secured the Armory as promised. The complainants further stated that when they inquired about the bookings Walsh would inform them that if they paid in full by the end of the day they would receive a substantial discount. The complainants complied with her request and proceeded to pay the quoted amount. Upon hearing of Walsh’s firing, several clients contacted the Armory directly to confirm their bookings and were informed that no reservations were ever secured on their behalf.