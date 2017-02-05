Thomas J. Paquette – Blackstone

Thomas J. Paquette “Porky” 63, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away December 24 at home after a long battle with cancer.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, 3-4:30 p.m., at Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave., Woonsocket.

Born April 10, 1953 in Woonsocket a son to Josephine Paquette (Norek) and father the late Joseph Paquette Jr. He is survived by two brothers Mark Paquette of Chepachet and John Paquette of Woonsocket. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jo Anne Wood of Woonsocket. He is also survived by three children Tiffany, Thomas and Jeremy Iacifano and six grandchildren that he adored.

“Porky” or “Tom” has also left longtime loving partner, Debbie Hontz, also of Blackstone, which blessed him with an extended loving family.

Porky worked at Proma Technologies in Franklin for 12 years and a short span as a Production Supervisor for Cold Chain Technologies in Holliston.

A Patriots, Boston Bruins and a Red Sox game could always be found on his TV.

Though Porky did have a long battle with cancer, he passed more quickly and unexpectedly than his doctors expected. Memorial Donations for the funeral costs may be made in the name of John Paquette, 814 Harris Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895.

