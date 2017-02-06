Willard S. Crossley – Cumberland

Willard S. Crossley, 86, of Cumberland, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at Mount St. Rita’s Health Centre, Cumberland. He was the husband of Shirley (Partington) Crossley. They were married 63 years.

Born in Providence, a son of the late Robert and Hope (Sisson) Crossley, he had lived in Cumberland for the past 60 years.

Willard proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked at the former Blackstone Valley Electric Company for 40 years before retiring. He was a past master of Mount Moriah Lodge #8, F. & A.M., Lincoln. He was a past president of the Rhode Island Kennel Club.

Besides his wife, he leaves a daughter, Leslie Smulligan, and her husband, Thomas, of Billerica, Mass.; a son, Willard S. Crossley Jr., and his partner, Sharon Hadley, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late James and Robert Crossley.

A private Memorial Service with military honors will be held in the spring. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Allen Medical Equipment Fund, c/o Grand Lodge of RI, 222 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.

For the guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com . Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, RI 02865.