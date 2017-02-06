Anita L. Bromley – Burrillville

Bromley, Anita L. (Rankin), 88, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at the Overlook Nursing Center in Pascoag. She was the wife of the late Raymond J. Young and the late Wilfred H. Bromley.

She was born in Burrillville, a daughter of the late Albertus and Aldea (Richard) Rankin. Anita was a spinner at the former Greystone Mill for 25 years and at AT Cross for 13 years before retiring.

She was the mother of Raymond C. Young and Robin L. Kettle; step-mother of Robert Bromley and Joan Siska. She is also survived by two grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and three step-grandchildren.

Visiting hours respectfully omitted. Inurnment will be Friday, February 10, 2017, at 11 a.m. in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.

