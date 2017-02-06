Lombardi Trophy coming to Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – Two days after completing "the most stunning, historic comeback in National Football League history and securing their standing as the greatest dynasty in football," the New England Patriots will bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Rhode Island.

Gov. Gina Raimondo has invited the Kraft family and players from the Super Bowl LI championship team to celebrate with fans from across Rhode Island and southern New England. The celebration will be held at the Dunkin Donuts Center at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

"New Englanders are gritty, determined people and we don't quit. When Tom Brady, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman and the entire Patriots squad marched back from a 25-point deficit last night, they showed the entire nation what New Englanders are made of," said Raimondo. "Rhode Island is the heart of Patriots Nation, and I'm thrilled to host members of our favorite team to celebrate the latest and sweetest Super Bowl victory in franchise history."

The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history. Raimondo will officially proclaim Tuesday to be "New England Patriots Day" during the celebration and present the team with the official proclamation.