Butler & Messier, Tony & Son’s win Boys & Girls Club regular-season hoop titles

PAWTUCKET – The Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s Panther Basketball League wrapped up its in-house regular season last weekend, with Butler & Messier and Tony & Son’s in first place in their respective divisions.

In the ages 8-10 division, Butler & Messier went undefeated with a 10-0 record that was a game better than the Central Falls Panthers (9-1) and two better than R.I. Wash & Fold (8-2).

The rest of the standings included the Seyboth Team Real Estate (5-5), Chase/Neptco (4-6), Dr. Burton Ogata, Ayoub, and GKG (all 3-7), and the George Wiley Center and PCU (both 2-8).

The ages 11-12 division saw Tony & Son’s post an 8-2 mark that was a game better than Berretta Realty (7-3). Four teams (McBurney Electric, ClassSick Custom, Krystal Glass, and Chatterton Insurance) finished at 5-5, and London Health (4-6) and Quinn’s (1-9) rounded out the division.

The league will begin its playoffs in the 8-10 division on Friday night and the 11-12 division on Saturday morning.