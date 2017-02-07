Deadline is Feb. 24 for photo contest theme ideas

PAWTUCKET– Officials are calling for suggestions for a photo contest theme for next year’s city calendar. Each year, a theme is selected and hundreds of residents, students, and visitors submit entries hoping that their photo is selected to be part of the city’s calendar. The person who submits the winning theme is recognized in the calendar.

Following the selection of a theme, the city will announce the details for the photo contest. Photos submitted are exhibited throughout the Pawtucket Arts Festival. All winning photos will be used in next year’s city calendar.

Submit themes to Patricia Susan Zacks at The Camera Werks, psz333@aol.com or send to 766 Hope St., Providence, RI 02906. The deadline for theme submissions is Friday, Feb. 24.