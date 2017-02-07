Discover family history at the Pawtucket Library

PAWTUCKET – Ancestry.com Library Edition is now available at the Pawtucket Library. This database provides access to family history through documents that record the lineage of individuals from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and more.

Patrons can search more than 7,000 databases within Ancestry Library Edition with sources like censuses, vital records, immigration records, family histories, military records, gravestone makers, court and legal documents, directories, church records, photos, maps, and more.

Library patrons are also welcome to join the Genealogy Circle, which meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the library’s Learning Center. A librarian will instruct patrons on the use of Ancestry Library Edition and the Providence Journal Obituaries databases while the group shares tips, tricks and new online genealogical resources.

For more information, call 401-725-3714 or email reference@pawtucketlibrary.org .