Free $5 bus fare cards available at the Senior Center

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center is a distribution site for a limited quantity of free $5 bus fare cards for qualified Rhode Island seniors only who have a valid “Senior All Day RIPTA Bus Pass.”

The Leon Mathieu Senior Center will be distributing these $5 fare cards on a first-come, first-served basis to residents of Pawtucket and Central Falls.

The bus fare cards are being distributed on Thursdays only, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., beginning Thursday, Feb. 9, at the center, 420 Main St. Individuals must bring a valid picture ID to prove city of residence and their valid “Senior All Day RIPTA Bus Pass.”

For more information, call 401-728-7582, the R.I. Division of Elderly Affairs at 401-462-3000 or The Point at 401-462-4444.