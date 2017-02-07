Hall of Fame Committee seeking nominations

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for the 2017 Hall of Fame. The annual event is a celebration to recognize those individuals whose efforts have made a lasting impact on the quality of life of the city’s citizens and has added to its heritage. Those receiving the award will be officially inducted into the Pawtucket Hall of Fame at an awards ceremony in October.

Nominees must have been born in Pawtucket and must have had some significant impact on the city as a whole.

To nominate someone, send a letter of nomination to Chairwoman Patricia Zacks, Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee, Pawtucket City Hall, 137 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02860. The deadline for nomination is Aug. 4.