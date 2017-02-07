‘Love’ the Oldies benefits food pantries

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The third annual fundraiser for food pantry assistance, sponsored by the South Attleboro Lions, South Attleboro Village Lions, and Attleboro Rotary Club, will take place this Friday, Feb. 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Attleboro Elks Club, 887 South Main St., Route 152, in Attleboro.

The Come “Love” the Oldies event will feature dancing to the music of oldies group The Reminisants, The Villanaires (music from the ‘50s to the ‘80s) and Porsha Funches, daughter of Tony Funches (lead singer of the Platters for 12 years).

The dance is open to the public, for couples and singles, as a Valentine’s Day celebration that will raise money to fight hunger in the area. All profits will be donated to “Outreach,” an international nonprofit, to purchase high protein food for local food pantries.

For tickets, call Pat Allard at 508-509-5400, or buy them at the door. Tickets are $25 per person. Make checks payable to South Attleboro Lions Club.