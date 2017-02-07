SRA boys’ track team finishes in tie for second place at Class C meet

PROVIDENCE – The St. Raphael Academy boys’ indoor track and field team finished in a tie for second place with Rogers High at last Saturday afternoon’s Class C championship meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, as the Saints and Vikings each scored 57 points, 28 less than the meet’s champion, East Greenwich High.

The Saints received a big meet from Patrick Bullen, who scored 19 points by winning the high jump with a 5-foot-10 leap, placing second in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.36 seconds, and taking sixth in the long jump.

Alvin Johnson also took second in the 55-meter dash in 6.86 seconds and helped the Saints’ 4x200 relay team of Alexander Johnson, Bryan Torres, and Xavier Torres add another runner-up finish in 1:37.25.

Also placing in the top four was Bryan Torres, who placed third in the high jump (5-6), Manee Castillo, who took fourth in the long jump (20-10), and freshman Nasavell Medeiros, who finished fourth in the 1,500 (4:29.22).

Shea also competed in the boys’ Class B meet and saw its 4x200 relay team of Richard Dunbar, Helton Delgado, Danilson Samedo, and Brian Tavares take fourth place in 1:37.12. Samedo also took fourth in the long jump in 20-4.5.

On the girls’ side, the SRA girls placed sixth in the Small Schools meet with 30 points, with the bulk of their points coming from Ashley Bullen, who won the high jump (4-10) and took sixth in the 55-meter hurdles, and Haley Howarth, who finished second in the 600 (1:45.45) and fifth in the 1,000.