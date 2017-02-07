Tolman nets big wins over Pilgrim, Chariho

Boys’ basketball team improves Div. II record to 9-4

PAWTUCKET – The Tolman High boys’ basketball team got to Pilgrim during the second half of their game last Wednesday night and outscored them down the stretch to earn a 60-46 victory in Division II action at the Tigers’ Donaldson Gymnasium.

That win, as well as Tolman’s 56-52 victory on the road over Chariho the following night, improved the Tigers’ record to 9-4 and put them in sixth place in the 18-team standings, just a half game behind Middletown and East Greenwich, which are both 10-4. The Patriots fell to 9-5 and the Chargers dropped to 8-4.

The top two teams in the division are Shea (12-0) and Narragansett (12-1), which Tolman has already played – the Tigers lost to the Raiders, 66-49, and then fell to the Mariners, 60-52. On Tuesday, the Tigers took on third-place Cumberland (11-2).

Against Pilgrim, the Tigers and the Patriots were tied at halftime, 28-28, and even though the Patriots took a 34-30 lead in the opening minutes of the second half, the Tigers came back to tie the score and then take over the game from there.

“They are a really quality ballclub,” Tolman head coach William Coughlin said of Pilgrim. “They play the game the right way. I think maybe our size in the second half kind of overwhelmed them a little bit. We were getting second and third shots, and that was the difference.”

Despite 6-foot-5 forward Tim Greene coming out of the game with an ankle injury in the first half, the Tigers still had a height advantage on Pilgrim. In their starting rotation, the Tigers do not have a player under 6 feet, and that came in handy under the basket and around the perimeter.

Sophomore Dyondre Dominguez scored 30 points, despite going through a few cold spells, and came down with 12 rebounds to lead the Tigers. The 6-foot-7 forward also had five steals.

“In a game like this, you want to highlight a lot of guys, but I thought Dyondre really played a great game,” Coughlin said. “His shot wasn’t falling, and maybe last year, that would have affected his whole game, but he gave us a great effort on defense.”

Rodrigues scored six straight points to put Tolman ahead, and he gave the Tigers a 36-34 lead as he battled his way to the hoop and got the layup and the foul. He could not convert the three-point play, but the Tigers built up their lead and eventually increased it to 54-41.

Josh Goncalves also knocked in 12 points for the Tigers, while Mike Rodrigues had nine.

In the win over the Chargers, Dominguez led the Tigers with 16 points and had most of his team’s 10 blocked shots in the game, including one with 12 seconds remaining and Chariho only down by two points. Tolman had a 54-46 lead, but Chariho came back with back-to-back three-pointers in the final 46 seconds.

Tolman, which held a 19-11 lead before heading into halftime with a 30-26 advantage, also received 13 points from Goncalves, 10 from Jeramy Almeida, and eight from Tedrick Wilcox.

Overall, Coughlin just wants the Tigers to keep playing good basketball, and he hopes they are trending in the right direction, but focused on playing one game at a time.

“We just want to get better every day and play our best basketball at the end (of the season),” he added.

After the Tigers’ game against Cumberland, they will have four more regular-season games to play before the playoffs, including Friday’s 7 p.m. game at home against East Greenwich.