Valentine’s Day celebration set for Friday

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center will host a Valentine’s Day celebration on Friday, Feb. 10, at 12:30 p.m.

The celebration will include light refreshments, games, prizes, poetry reading, karaoke and more. Individuals ages 55 and older are invited to attend the afternoon program. Tickets are $2.

For more information, call 401-728-7582.