Barbara A. Honko – Cumberland

Barbara A. Honko, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 7. She was the wife of the late Andrew Honko.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Irene (Nogic) Artemik. She was longtime Cumberland resident, previously residing in Dallas, Pa.

She was a member of the AARP, Cumberland Chapter and the Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club. Barbara was a communicant of St. Aidan Church, Cumberland.

She was a avid and devoted season ticket holder of the New England Patriots.

She is survived by her daughters, Catherine J. Rose of Warwick, formerly of Jamestown, and Diane L. Bessette of Cumberland. Five grandchildren, Michael Bessette and wife, Kerri Bessette, of North Providence, Ronald Bessette, Joseph Bessette of Lincoln, R.I., Crystal Rose Luna of Kissimmee, Fla., and Rochelle Rose of East Greenwich. One great grand-daughter, Xiomara Rodriguez, of Kissimmee, Fla., and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Christopher M. Honko, Elaine Marie Honko and Andrew Honko Jr.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 9 a.m., from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberand. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Aidan Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI 02904. Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com .