Pawtucket resident arrested for alleged drug operation

PAWTUCKET – Juarami Batista, 26, of 724 Central Ave. in Pawtucket, was arrested Wednesday for running an alleged drug operation out of his apartment.

The Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and Rhode Island State Police Tactical Team conducted a court-ordered search of Batista's apartment targeting illegal distribution of drugs. Local police utilized the state tactical team due to having information that Batista was in possession of several guns, making the search a high-risk case.

Batista was charged with:

• Possession with intent to deliver heroin

• Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

• Maintaining a common nuisance

• Distribution or manufacturing in/near a school zone

• Possession of a controlled substance, second offense

• Possession with intent to deliver marijuana

• Possession of a stolen firearm

• Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance

• Possession of a firearm while committing a crime of violence

• And a Rhode Island state Police arrest warrant for simple assault.

Police seized:

• 7.31 grams of Cocaine

• 63.67 grams of Marijuana

• 17.70 grams of Heroin

• Three marijuana edibles

• 32 THC pills (extracted cannabis oils in pill form)

• Various packaging and distributing materials

• And a 9mm handgun

Batista will be arraigned on all counts on Thursday, Feb. 9, in Sixth Division District Court.